Natural beauties! As much as we love seeing the stars get all glamed up for awards shows and red carpets, there’s something so special about seeing A-listers makeup-free.

As 2021 kicks off, there’s been a handful of celebs who’ve shown off their glowing, bare-faced complexion, from Jennifer Lopez to Eva Longoria to Kate Hudson — and we’re loving every second of it!

Hudson shared a selfie from her at-home New Year’s Eve festivities sporting a radiant complexion without a stitch of makeup that was drop dead gorgeous.

Lopez also rang in the new year with a fresh-faced, but it didn’t start out that way. To celebrate the launch of her JLo Beauty line, the 51-year-old beauty hosted a Zoom afterparty following her New Year’s Rockin’ Eve performance. During this affair, she removed her stunning stage makeup using her new beauty products, revealing her flawless skin.

“I love New Year’s Eve because it’s a fresh start, a chance to wash away the past and welcome the new, full of hope and limitless possibilities,” she told Us exclusively on December 30, 2020. “This year, so many of us have learned that we need to take time out for ourselves and practice self-care, from our mental health to our physical. The Wash Away 2020 Virtual After Party is a chance for all of us to get together and celebrate with a literal and symbolic cleanse of 2020 (including my New Year’s Eve performance makeup!) while also heralding in the launch JLo Beauty with many of my favorite people.”

Keep scrolling to see these and many more of the celebs in their most beautiful, bare-faced glory! And don’t forget to keep checking back to see who else has gone makeup-free on social media!

Listen on Spotify to Get Tressed With Us to get the details of every hair love affair in Hollywood, from the hits and misses on the red carpet to your favorite celebrities’ street style ‘dos (and don’ts!)