Boy do we have the perfect at-home New Years plans for you! Jennifer Lopez is hosting a virtual afterparty to celebrate the launch of JLo Beauty — and you’re invited!

On Friday, January 1, JLo Beauty is officially dropping and to commemorate the occasion, the multihyphenate talent, 51, is throwing a big bash following her New Year’s Rockin’ Eve performance.

“I love New Year’s Eve because it’s a fresh start, a chance to wash away the past and welcome the new, full of hope and limitless possibilities,” she exclusively tells Us. “This year, so many of us have learned that we need to take time out for ourselves and practice self-care, from our mental health to our physical.”

The online affair will take place after midnight on Zoom. Hosted live from her bathroom, 1000 fans will join Lopez as she “symbolically washes away 2020.”

To join, Lopez will share a link with fans who text with her on Community on a first-come, first-served basis. There will also be exclusive content shared through the evening via the Triller app also to celebrate her new number one single “In the Morning.”

“The Wash Away 2020 Virtual After Party is a chance for all of us to get together and celebrate with a literal and symbolic cleanse of 2020 (including my New Year’s Eve performance makeup!) while also heralding in the launch JLo Beauty with many of my favorite people.”

The new collection houses eight skincare goodies, including a cleanser, a bronzing highlighter and supplements, with price points ranging from $79 for a serum to $18 for a sheet mask. “You want to know how I got my skin, how I look this way? This is how,” she says in a statement from the brand “This is how I live my life and it’s pretty simple.”

You can shop the line on jlobeauty.com starting Friday and Sephora on January 14.

