Jennifer Lopez made fashion history at the 42nd annual Grammy Awards in 2000 — and that’s a cruel understatement. That evening, the 51-year-old triple threat debuted her famous jungle print Versace gown and the style moment was so epic that it’s forever seared into the minds of many.

To the delight of fans, the “Love Don’t Cost a Thing” singer has stunned in similar jungle print styles through the years. For her “I Luh Ya Papi” music video in 2014, the hitmaker wore a jumpsuit version of the gown and for her Dance Again World Tour, she sent the crowd crazy in a bodysuit version of the glam green ensemble.

But one of the most epic moments of recent was when she walked the catwalk in a modern-day version of the OG dress at the Versace spring-summer 2020 fashion show. The new gown featured the same plunging neckline and chiffon print, but unlike the first look, the updated version featured sexy cutouts on the side! Who would’ve thought that the dress could get any hotter?

Prior the show, the Italian fashion designer approached Lopez with the idea of creating an entire collection inspired by the number — and that they did! The collection (which is available now, by the way) includes everything from jungle print hair scrunchies and handbags to leggings and dresses.

At an event celebrating her fragrance launch in September 2019, Lopez reflected on how that 20th jungle print anniversary collection came to be. “[Donatella Versace] was like, ‘you know it’s been 20 years’ and I was like ‘are you kidding me? F—k!’” she shared at the event.

Believe it or not, Lopez had no idea that the dress would make such a big impact on the fashion industry when she debuted it two decades ago. “We knew it would be a fun moment but we did not know, just like the first time, that it would be like a thing,” said the star. “We didn’t know that it was so viral.”

Keep scrolling to see the New York native’s best jungle print outfits through the years, from the gown that started it all to modern-day takes on the famous design.

