



Jennifer Lopez is having a major moment right now. From her buzzy role in Hustlers to the Super Bowl announcement, people cannot get enough of the music legend. But one thing that continues to come up through her decades of fame is that iconic Versace dress from the 2000 Grammy Awards.

When announcing her new fragrance, Promise, on Thursday, September 26, the 50-year-old shared the backstory behind how the more revealing revamped version came to be.

“[Donatella Versace] was like, ‘you know it’s been 20 years’ and I was like ‘are you kidding me? F—k!’” Lopez shared during Thursday night’s event. She went on to explain that Donatella then told the Maid in Manhattan star that she wanted to celebrate by creating an entire collection inspired by the jungle print. So naturally, the designer asked if Lopez would walk out at the end in a new take on the look, to which she replied, absolutely.

“We knew it would be a fun moment but we did not know, just like the first time, that it would be like a thing,” the “On the Floor” singer said. “We didn’t know that it was so viral.”

The original jungle print fashion moment was so buzzed about that Google created Google Images so people could easily find pictures of the dress on the search engine. However, Lopez still didn’t think about how big and iconic the moment would be when she stepped out in it again for the 20th anniversary.

“I don’t think about it much,” she told reporters Thursday. “But it’s super cool, something to tell your kids who love computers and the internet and all that stuff.”

She shared that it wasn’t just the online reaction heard around the world that was incredible, but the energy in the room when it happened was also quite strong. “It was a celebration of Gianni, her brother,” she explained, “It was a beautiful moment for her and I was happy to be a part of it.”

