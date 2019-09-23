A lot has happened in the world since in the few short days since Jennifer Lopez walked the Versace runway during Milan Fashion Week on Friday, September 20, in a new, updated version of that plunging green dress that broke the Internet almost 20 years ago. And yet we can’t keep thinking about the way she looked — included her glowing makeup and sleek hair. And luckily the pros behind all that glamour, hairstylist Chris Appleton and makeup artist Scott Barnes are in the sharing mood.

Barnes took to Instagram on September 23 to give the world the breakdown — and promote his five new upcoming makeup palettes in the process. He posted a numbered face chart of J. Lo with details in the caption as to what she’s wearing. He captioned the pic, “Beauty Industry, pay attention! ⚡Scott Barnes Milan J.Lo Beauty Breakdown FEATURING MY FIVE NEW PALETTES COMING SOON!!!⚡⚡⚡⚡ You want the glow?! You can have it.”

The five new products you can look forward to are the Color Eyeshadow Palette, Snatural Eyeshadow Palette, Highlighter Palette, Blush Palette and Contour Palette.

In the stunning photo captured at the Versace show, J. Lo sports a neutral-toned face of makeup with long, voluminous extensions. According to the caption, she wore the makeup artist’s soon-to-launch Falsetto Lashes, along with Barnes’s top-rated Pumped Up Mascara. As for her smokey eyeshadow look, the artist used Starlet, Hollywood, Foxy and Vintage from his new Scott Barnes Natural Eyeshadow Palette.

After that, he used a combination of shades from the Scott Barnes Highlighter Palette, Contour Palette and Blush Palette (all of which are coming soon!) to warm up the stunner’s complexion. To draw even more attention to Lopez’s bare skin thanks to her plunging neckline, Barnes mixed Scott Barnes Body Bling Platinum and Original together! He shared the tip with his Instagram followers, “Scott secret: mix the two body bling shades together like paint to create the perfect color tone with an unmatched richness.”

We don’t have word just yet on when you can officially add the new products to your cart, but in the meantime, you can enter your email on the brand’s website to alert you when they’re available!

As for her hair, Appleton created a sleek ponytail using Color Wow products. He started by saturating Lopez’s damp hair with Color Wow Dream Coat Anti-Humidity Hair Treatment to create a strong base and shine before blow-drying her hair. Then, he added in chocolate brown clip-in extensions before brushing her hair into a tight ponytail. Finally, he completed the look by curling the ends of her ponytail using the GHD Curve Classic Curl Iron — and then a thorough spray of Color Wow Cult Favorite Firm + Flexible Hairspray.

