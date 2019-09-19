Fashion Nova just released Halloween costumes inspired by some of the most iconic celebrity fashion looks of all time.

The brand posted a sexy sneak peak of this year’s costume offerings on Instagram on September 19. Among some of the expected offerings like a cowgirl costume and a scantily-clad housemaid, we also happened to notice a few legendary celeb styles, like — you guessed it! — Jennifer Lopez’s iconic plunging green Versace dress.

This is your opportunity to avoid scouring Pinterest for hours in pursuit of Halloween inspo. It also means you don’t have to venture to four different stores to put together one DIY look!

All of the costumes are less than $100, with several that cost between $60-$70. Even though it’s not pocket change, the looks include everything you need to perfect the look, including wigs and accessories. The only thing you’ll need to finish your look are shoes and makeup bag.

Each celebrity-inspired costume is named after a song by the artist. For example, the Lil’ Kim costume is named “Crush on You” and Madonna’s, “Take a Bow.” The brand doesn’t call out the celebrities directly on the product page, but a quick Google Search will lead you to a nearly identical look for each star.

So without further adieu, keep scrolling to see 5 celebrity-inspired costumes we love from the collection and where each celeb debuted the original look.