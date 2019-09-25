Jennifer-Lopez's-New-Versace-Dress-Was-More-Revealing-Thanks-to-Her-Edits





Her vision come to life! Jennifer Lopez incorporated some of her own ideas into the revamped Versace jungle dress she wore during Milan Fashion Week.

The singer, 50, shared a behind-the-scenes video of her journey to the runway on YouTube on Tuesday, September 24. Lopez tried on the gown — an updated version of her iconic 2000 Grammy Awards look — for a fitting.

“Maybe let it drop a little lower,” she told Donatella Versace of the back. The designer raved that Lopez’s “body is better now” than when she rocked the original dress; the actress agreed.

The gown initially featured a long strip of vertical fabric on the back, which Lopez quickly dismissed. “Do we need something down the back?” she asked. “Or should we just leave it backless?” Versace took her feedback in stride, removing the piece and noting, “She’s always right.”

The Hustlers star even asked the designers to lower the waistline in the front too. “We want it to stay kind of as chic as the first dress,” she explained as the staffers pinning the garment pointed out that the change “lengthened” her torso.

Lopez made jaws drop on Friday, September 20, when she closed the Versace spring-summer 2020 show in a modern version of the green dress that helped her stand out at the Grammys nearly 20 years earlier.

The songstress remarked on the lasting impact of the red-carpet showstopper during an April episode of her YouTube series, Moments of Fashion. “I know people try to make it frivolous at times but what those things do is give people an inspiration. It puts a beautiful moment out into the world and it changes style,” she said. “One dress can change the trajectory of how people dress for the next 10 years. It’s a crazy impact that fashion can have — that those fashion statements can have.”

Lopez gushed over the experience in an Instagram post on Tuesday. “A moment in time…” she wrote. “What an amazing few days in Milan.”

The World of Dance judge finished her ensemble off with neutral-toned makeup and a sleek ponytail, elevating her signature glowing, ageless look.

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on Youtube!