Finally! We can get Jennifer Lopez’s signature glow straight from the star herself! Without breaking the bank.

The multihyphenate talent is adding beauty entrepreneur to her impressive resume, launching her very own JLo Beauty. “You want to know how I got my skin, how I look this way? This is how,” she says in a statement from the brand “This is how I live my life and it’s pretty simple.”

And she’s taking it very seriously. “I want people to know that this is deeply meaningful for me, that it’s personal. I’ve made my own life better by making it more beautiful, by making it more simple. And now I want to share what I’ve learned with women everywhere.”

Though the 51-year-old lives by her beauty mantra, “the Five S’s” — sleep, sunscreen, serum, supplements and sano — there’s one ingredient in particular that she’s depended on for ever. Even long before her start in the spotlight.

“My mom used to say that olive oil was the cure-all for everything,” the Hustlers star explains. “And it’s a secret I’ve used over the years because it really does work. So, when we went to do this, that was the first thing I said: It has to have olive oil extract as a basis.”

So the brand formulated an updated 4-part olive blend, which includes squalane, fermented oil, extra virgin oil and leaf extract. On top of the antioxidant protection, this combination delivers all-day hydration for a glow that radiates from the inside out.

The 8-item collection houses an entire skincare regimen, a makeup complexion booster and skincare supplements. It’s set to launch on January 1, 2021, at jlobeauty.com and January 24 at Sephora and Amazon.

Keep scrolling to get all the details on every single product.

Listen on Spotify to Get Tressed With Us to get the details of every hair love affair in Hollywood, from the hits and misses on the red carpet to your favorite celebrities’ street style ‘dos (and don’ts!)