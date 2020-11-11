The Key to Tayshia Adams' Glowing Complexion on 'The Bachelorette'

Radiant! Tayshia Adams made a splash on the Tuesday, November 10, episode of The Bachelorette, taking over for Clare Crawley after she decided to leave the show. But it wasn’t just Adams’ dramatic entrance in Palm Springs that had Us in awe. Her glowing complexion was equally as noteworthy.

Stylish got the scoop from the 30-year-old’s makeup artist, Gina Modica, on how she created the stunning look and made it last, especially in such hot weather.

“Tayshia was so much fun to work with,” the pro exclusively tells Us. “Unfortunately, there is no guarantee when you’re working in weather that is over 100 degree every day! Luckily, Tayshia not only loved the hot weather but she also didn’t really perspire.”

With that being said, there were still precautions taken when it came to choosing which products to use on the newest Bachelorette. To ensure longevity, for Modica, the texture of the product is key. “While there is no such thing as ‘sweat-proof makeup’ my biggest tip, and the best chance of maintaining your look, is to stick with liquid and cream products,” Modica explains.

She opted for cream blush, cream eye shadow and liquid eyeliner. “I think when used together, they offered the pretty glow you see on screen!” Noted!

When it came to getting Adams’ even complexion, Modica used the Temptu Airpod. “They work great in all different climates!”

For those looking to recreate this impressive finish at home, Modica specifically recommends Temptu as well as cream blushes from Kosas, Gorgeous Cosmetics and Make Up For Ever.

On top of the creamy formula, setting sprays also help guarantee a long-lasting look. The pro favors Glycelene Seatox or Stem-C mist. “Both are great for setting makeup while also hydrating the skin.”

Now if you’ll excuse Us, we have some shopping to do.

