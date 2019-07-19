Charlotte Tilbury, the makeup artist who’s worked with everyone from Amal Clooney to Constance Wu, is basically a genius, so it’s not surprising her makeup line is full of amazing products. And as is the case for many fancy beauty brands, good discounts on her loot don’t come around too often. But that’s why we’re doing a little dance right now — charlottetilbury.com is having a summer flash sale featuring a curated selection of makeup and skin-care products. There are a total of 19 bestsellers on sale and they’re all discounted by 30%. How did we get so lucky?

A few makeup must-haves include its “Looks in a Box” which contain a selection of products to help you achieve a specific. Think: Smoky eye essentials or an eye-brightening routine. Then there’s the lipsticks, which not only have insanely pretty packaging, but give us hydration and serious color payoff. And a Charlotte Tilbury face palette will never, ever disappoint.

We were thrilled to discover that all of our faves are included in the summer beauty sale, making this the perfect opportunity to stock up. Keep in mind that as of right now, we don’t have an official word on how long the sale going to last, so we recommend acting fast just to be safe. Below, check out seven products we highly recommend adding to your cart — ASAP.