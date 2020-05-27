Happy National Sunscreen Day! To celebrate the holiday, Us Weekly’s Stylish team is taking a moment to gush about our favorite formulas for summer 2020 — because you can never, ever have too much SPF in your life.

The easiest and most obvious way to honor the day is to layer your favorite formula onto your face and body. Repeat after Us: It’s important to wear your SPF every single day. That rule doesn’t only apply for when you’re outdoors and the sun’s shining. UV rays can damage your skin whether you’re indoors (windows!), outdoors when it’s cloudy, on a plane, in a car — you name it.

Another way to commemorate the holiday is to add a new sunscreen to your virtual shopping cart. The process can be seriously overwhelming, but that’s why we’re here to help!

The Stylish team has tried and tested so many different SPF products over the years — that includes best mineral and chemical formulas, as well as innovative options like mineral powders, hydrating sprays and convenient sticks.

For summer 2020, many of Us are using a different formula for our faces than we are on our bodies. The reason for that is because our team has fallen head-over-heels in love with multipurpose options that simplify our daily makeup routine. Some make our skin look so perfect, we’re excited to ditch our foundation or tinted moisturizer entirely.

As for our go-to body sunscreen, our team prioritizes formulas that aren’t greasy or uncomfortable and offer high SPF protection. For example: One of our editors discovered a clear, gel-based formula that you’ll actually look forward to applying. Another found one that’s infused with pretty eye-catching shimmer.

Keep scrolling for the 10 face and body sunscreens Us Weekly editors plan on using all summer long and why!

