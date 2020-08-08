Exclusive

Molly Sims on How She Got Into CBD, At-Home Zoom Facials and Balance During the COVID-19 Pandemic

By
Molly Sims Talks CBD Zoom Facials Balance During COVID-19 Pandemic
Molly Sims. Sagely Naturals

Happy National CBD Day! To celebrate, we spoke with Molly Sims about her newfound obsession with CBD Beauty products.

“At first I wasn’t a huge believer in CBD,” the 47-year told supermodel tells Us. “I got into it a couple years ago when my mom got diagnosed with Parkinsons and it was affecting her back and muscles.” Together, they tried out Sagely Naturals Relief & Recovery Cream and saw such great results that Sims could no longer ignore the CBD’s benefits. “I was like I don’t know if CBD is on-brand for me and that was two years ago and there you go.”

Molly Sims Talks CBD Zoom Facials Balance During COVID-19 Pandemic
Sagely Naturals

Now the Las Vegas star uses it herself after strenuous workouts. “I work out a lot and I put that Extra Strength Relief [Cream] and Recovery Cream on after I shower and I can’t tell you how much it works,” she says. “When I don’t do it, I notice a difference. I also like to work out hard.”

The creams aren’t the only CBD products she swears by. “[Sagely] also has an incredible oil that I use a couple nights a week,” she explains, clarifying that it helps calm down redness and irritation. She also uses this roll-on for her at-home facials, which have become a go-to self-care routine during the COVID-19 pandemic‘s stay-at-home orders.

Molly Sims Talks CBD Zoom Facials Balance During COVID-19 Pandemic
Sagely Naturals

“I know a couple of great facialists who will go on Zoom with me,” she says, referring to celeb favorite Georgia Louise. During this process, the mom of three will start by heating up some washcloths in a microwave, getting a hot bowl and steaming her face. Then they’ll talk her through a hard facial massage using a roller and oil, a NuFace with radio frequency.

And as great as it is, it’s just not the same. “Listen it’s at home. I did get a facial for the first time a couple of weeks ago and it was like life changing. I missed those things so much.” Haven’t we all!

Now that things are starting to slowly open back up, she said it’s been all about finding that safe balance. While it was both “nice and strange” to get a facial, it was something that was important to her. “I was kind of scared sitting there getting a facial but I was gonna do it cause I needed it,” she says. “You have to pick and choose. Every person is different. What I’m going do someone else might not do. It’s all a balance.”

