Telling it like it is! Molly Sims is sharing the ups and downs of quarantining with three kids amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“They drive me to the brink of insanity,” the actress, 47, exclusively reveals of Brooks, 8, Scarlett, 5, and Grey, 3, in the new issue of Us Weekly. “I love them more than life, and then I want to murder them at the same time. But really, I cherish them. The days are long and the years are short.”

The Las Vegas alum, who shares her brood with husband Scott Stuber, goes on to say that homeschooling “did not go well” and she fired herself “at least nine times.” Sims explains to Us, “I drank a lot, I’m not going to lie to you. I ran preschool upstairs and first grade downstairs. I’m a really hands-on mom.”

The Kentucky native has also been hands-on in the kitchen, cooking what feels like “365 meals a week.”

Sims makes hanging at home interesting for Brooks, Scarlett and Grey with special days for wearing pajamas or rocking crazy hair. “I really try to make the best of it,” she says.

As for the parenting lessons she’s learned since the COVID-19 spread began, the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model never realized she had so much patience. “I’ve learned that I can manage a lot,” Sims explains to Us. “I’ve learned that I’m kind of funny with my kids. I’ve tried to make [the pandemic] be the best experience I can give them and not to look back on this time as being a very, very, very, very difficult time.”

The jewelry designer has been documenting their activities via social media, from living room workouts to backyard campouts.

“Life is never as cookie cutter perfect as it seems, I thank my lucky stars that each morning I wake up to these cute little reminders that my purpose of being their mom has been life’s greatest gift to me,” she captioned a Mother’s Day Instagram selfie. “I’m so thankful that these 3 and Stuber made this morning as special as can be for me.”

With reporting by Kayley Stumpe