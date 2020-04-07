Time with her trio! Molly Sims has three children and hasn’t hesitated to share candid parenting confessions about raising the little ones over the years.

The model and her husband, Scott Stuber, tied the knot in 2011 and welcomed her son, Brooks, the following year. Her son’s little sister and brother, Scarlett and Grey, arrived in 2015 and 2017, respectively.

In November 2016, the actress opened up to Us Weekly exclusively about her fertility journey, advising women struggling to conceive to express their feelings.

“Try to have at least one person you can talk to and really be open with,” the Kentucky native told Us at the time. “There are a lot of dark moments. … It’s sure not easy, and I got very, very lucky to find my prince and to have my family. I think what women put themselves through — the emotions and the shots and the hormones and the weight gain and then trying to lose the weight — it’s just a struggle, it’s so difficult.”

The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model decided to freeze her eggs with Dr. Shahin Ghadir’s help at the Southern California Reproductive Center before meeting her producer husband. “The maternal clock all of a sudden just started happening,” she explained. “We ended up freezing [embryos] about nine months before we got married in September of 2011.”

Sims told Us that she actually got pregnant on her honeymoon, conceiving Brooks in Hawaii. She explained, “I think because we had froze, and because I had in the back of my mind a safety blanket — a safety net — I got pregnant.”

Scarlett, though, took two rounds of IVF. In fact, the Las Vegas alum was about to “do another round” when she found out she and the Los Angeles native had a baby on the way.

As for her third pregnancy, finding out that she and Stuber were expecting Grey was “a shock.” Sims explained to Us, “After five tests we were like, ‘OK, maybe this is happening.’”

