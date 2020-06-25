The more, the merrier? Molly Sims and Scott Stuber’s three kids want their parents to give them another sibling.

“They want another baby so bad, so I mean, who knows?” the model, 47, exclusively told Us Weekly when asked about her future family plans on Wednesday, June 24, while promoting her Camp OshKosh partnership. “Oh, my God, they’re obsessed. Literally [they say], ‘Take your medicine and pray.’ I will take my vitamins and I will pray.”

The Kentucky native, who shares Brooks, 8, Scarlett, 5, and Grey, 3, with Stuper, 51, went on to tell Us that her eldest thinks another baby “will happen” with the right medicine and prayer. “I’m like, ‘Well, I might need your dad,’” Sims joked. “No, I didn’t say that. That’s the funniest thing they’ve ever said.”

When it comes to letting her brood follow in her footsteps, the actress would rather they didn’t. “[The industry has] been good to me. It’s been bad to me. It’s like a good boyfriend and a bad boyfriend. It’s an interesting path, like the yellow brick road. It’s not been easy. There’s been a lot of pressures on me.”

For now, the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model is enjoying hanging at home with Brooks, Scarlett and Grey amid the coronavirus pandemic. She joked that she “fired” herself as a homeschool teacher multiple times and has “learned” new levels of patience.

“I’ve learned that I can manage a lot,” Sims told Us. “I’ve been able to try to make COVID-19 be the best experience I can give them and not to look back on this time as being like, a very, very, very, very difficult time.”

The Las Vegas alum advised other moms in need of “ideas of what they can do” during quarantine to check out OshKosh’s virtual summer camp with guided activities.

She gushed to Us, “You can do sing-alongs, crafts [with Camp OshKosh], it’s just a really good camp. It launched on June 15, and it has activities for kids around 7 and up.”

With reporting by Kayley Stumpe