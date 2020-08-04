Reflecting on a tough time. Molly Sims opened up about her “hard” nursing journey with her now-8-year-old son, Brooks.

“I put an immense amount of pressure on breast-feeding,” the actress, 47, told Kristen Kelly on the Monday, August 3, “Mom School” podcast episode. “People really mom-shamed me.”

The Las Vegas alum, who also shares daughters Scarlett, 5, and Grey, 3, with husband Scott Stuber, went on to say that she chose to supplement formula at lactation specialist Linda Hanna’s advice.

“She goes, ‘We got to feed this baby some formula. … We’re just going to need a little,'” the Kentucky native told Kelly. “I was taking 18 herbs. I mean, I did a breast pump. I did it all. I did everything. [Linda] was really such a constant and I cannot thank her enough, because that about put me under. I was really depressed over it.”

Sims “just [doesn’t] make milk,” she added. “I would see these women, and they just stick that baby on the boob, and I watched it. … I watched [this woman named Allison] breast-feed. We have three kids almost all identical in age and I was like, ‘I’m so sorry, Allison, but did you just really make that much f—ing milk?’ And she was like, ‘Yeah.’ And I was like, ‘That would take me nine feedings.’”

In addition to social media trolls, the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model has put “pressure” on herself as a mom, explaining, “I always say to women, ‘They come out of you, and you automatically have mom guilt.’”

While hanging at home with Brooks, Scarlett and Grey during the coronavirus pandemic, Sims has learned that she has “a lot of patience.” She explained exclusively to Us Weekly last month: “I’ve learned that I can manage a lot. I’ve learned that I’m kind of funny with my kids.”

While the model is trying to “make the most” of her time quarantining with her brood, the little ones sometimes “drive her to the brink of insanity.” Sims told Us, “I love them more than life, and then I want to murder them at the same time. But really, I cherish them. The days are long and the years are short.”