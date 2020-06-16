Mother-daughter goals! Kylie Jenner and her 2-year-old daughter Stormi Webster star on the cover of Vogue Czechoslovakia for the magazine’s 24th edition: the June “Bedtime Story” issue.

The Kylie Cosmetics founder took to the ‘gram on Tuesday, June 16, to share the stunning, up-close shot with her 181 million Instagram followers.

“New cover with my baby for @vogueczechoslovakia shot at home on my iphone @morellibrothers #VogueCS,” she captioned the pic.

According to Vogue CS, fashion photographers Luca and Alessandro Morelli photographed the mother-daughter duo while they were quarantined at their L.A. home amid the COVID-19 outbreak. Better yet, they took the photo via a Zoom call!

“Omg 😭💕 giving me baby fever,” rapper Saweetie commented on the pic. Kim Kardashian supported her sis by writing, “💕💕💕💕.”

For makeup, the Lip Kit creator slayed in products from her namesake makeup brand, Kylie Cosmetics. For the at-home shoot, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star’s go-to makeup artist Ariel Tejada brought her look to life and celeb hairstylist Jesus Guerrero perfected her locks using OGX Beauty products.

In the cover shot, the 22-year-old looks breathtaking with long lashes and cat-eye liner to accentuate the stars’ eyes. She also rocks perfectly shaped brows, a defined pout and a swipe of rosy blush on her cheeks.

And Stormi proved that a career in modeling is certainly a possibility in the future. She looks like a spitting image of mom by posing and making a pouty expression at the camera. Her hair is up and away from her face and she wears little “S”-shaped stud earrings.

“#OnceUponATime, Princess #KylieJenner was born into the most-watched family in the world,” Vogue CS wrote in the Instagram post promoting the new issue, which will be released on June 18. “She has become the most powerful #Influencer on the planet, Stormi’s mother, a #BeautyMogul and it seems that everything she wishes for comes true.”

