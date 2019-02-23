Skin comes from within! Celebrity-loved esthetician Georgia Louise sat down with Stylish on Thursday, February 21, at the La Mer luxury gifting suite at The Waldorf Astoria in Beverly Hills to celebrate the brand’s Concentrate product.

Louise, the go-to facialist amongst A-listers including Jennifer Aniston, Emma Stone, Gwyneth Paltrow, Jennifer Lawrence, Emilia Clarke, Anne Hathaway, Emily Blunt, Sandra Bullock, Cate Blanchett, Amy Schumer, Kate Beckinsale and more, shared her skincare secrets with Us and dished on how you can get your best skin (even in the comfort of your home).

One of her favorite clients to work on? “Jennifer Lawrence is insanely beautiful and her skin is like glass,” she said.

And to work with Hollywood royalty, Louise has borrowed some tips from the Royals themselves.

“I love how when princesses were young, they were brought up to carry a basket with their 11 skincare steps and would sit with their moms and take it so seriously. That way it became a nightly ritual and part of their DNA,” she said.

While not everyone can be a Queen or leading lady, Louise believes everyone can and should carve out some time for some self-care. “It doesn’t matter if you’re a mom or a student or a celebrity. Everyone is a VIP in my book and I want them to feel special and amazing.”

Even though her clients all have various goals in mind when it comes to skincare (the top three are hydration, a lifted look, or a brighter gleam to the skin) Louise believes everyone has 5 minutes every day to reach their desires.

The La Mer Global Skincare Advisor explained why making your skin a priority is almost as important as what you’re putting onto it and shared her tried and true products too. Scroll through to read her insights.