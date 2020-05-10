If you haven’t already seen from Molly Sims’ social media posts, she and her family are having a grand old time being quarantined together. In fact, things looked so much fun that the model, 46, let Us Weekly in on her typical day at home.

Sims usually starts her mornings off by bonding with her crew. On this particular day, Sims and her kids, Scarlett, 5, and Grey, 3, who she shares with husband Scott Stuber, ate doughnuts for breakfast and had a cowboy-themed tea party.

“It’s crazy here,” jokes the Wrong Missy star.

But it isn’t all fun and games in Sims’ house. The actress still has important matters to attend to, like exercising. Her workout routines are typically 30 minutes long and involve “a lot of squats” and “a lot of circuits.”

Afterwards, she treats herself to a nutritious smoothie using ice, almond milk, fresh blueberries, vanilla protein power and collagen peptides from Vital Proteins. “This keeps me going for two or three hours,” Sims notes.

Like most moms across the country, the actress has also been adjusting to her children getting homeschooled. Every day, Sims has been helping her eldest child, Brooks, 7, who is in first grade, learn multiple subjects. “He fires me every day, though,” she jokes.

The Kentucky native is using this time at home to hone in new skills too. “I’m taking [virtual] cooking classes,” she says. On that day’s menu? “My girlfriend … is teaching me how to make a quiche!”

The New Missy is available to stream on Netflix on Wednesday, May 13.

