As any wellness aficionado knows, smoothies make a great healthy breakfast or snack. Depending on the recipe, they can give you the fiber you need for the day and energize you whole filling you with the vitamins, minerals and other nutrients you need.

And as health and beauty add-ins such as edible collagen become more popular — offerings by Body Kitchen, Primal Kitchen and Vital Proteins are some of stars’ favorites — the fruit, veggie and dairy concoctions are even more important as vehicles for the supplements.

Fit celebrities including Jennifer Garner, Jenna Dewan, Jamie Chung, Gwyneth Paltrow and more share their tried-and-true smoothie recipes with Us. Scroll through for some cool ideas, then get blending!