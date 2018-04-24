Quick, easy and delicious! You would never know Whitney Port had a baby less than a year ago. The former reality star, who is keeping busy with her 9-month-old son Sonny, looked amazing when she recently stopped by Us Weekly to reveal how she got her pre-baby body back and to make her go-to post-workout recovery smoothie. Watch the video to see what goes into her simple five-ingredient snack.

“Right now I’m doing a lot of spinning. I am doing a little bit of Pilates, a little bit of yoga,” the lifestyle blogger, 33, told Us about her current workout. “I try to switch it up, just because I feel like that way everything can work, like all the muscles in your body.”

The new mom admitted that working out is easier with her television producer husband ­­– Timmy Rosenman – by her side.

“My husband and I like to work out together, then we come home and we’re not really ready for a full meal in the morning, but this is something that gives us that extra boost of energy,” Port said while making the smoothie in just a few minutes.

Not only is it quick, but you don’t have to be an Iron Chef to whip up this post-workout snack. “Anyone can do this, I think it’s pretty foolproof. It’s really great for the morning or a mid-day snack, if you need a pick me up, instead of a coffee.”

For Port’s full smoothie recipe, scroll down or watch the video above!

RECIPE: Whitney Port’s Post-Workout Recovery Smoothie

Yields: 1 Smoothie

1 Tsp cacao nibs

3 dates, pitted

¼ cup almonds

1 ripe banana

1 cup LACTAID® 2% Milk

Directions: Blend all ingredients and enjoy!

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!