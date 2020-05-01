Having a toned figure and clear mind takes work, and celebrity pilates instructor Nonna Gleyzer is the expert on how to master it all.

The fitness guru has worked with Gisele Bündchen, Kerry Washington, Emma Roberts, Madonna, Vanessa Hudgens and more, spilled all about her therapeutic workout approach and the exercises we can do at home to get in tip-top shape.



The reason Gleyzer, is the go-to for all things body, mind and soul? She used to compete for the Ukrainian Rhythmic Gymnastics national team, went to University of Physical Education as a sports and medicine major and has a strong background in Craniosacral therapy, Chinese acupuncture, reflexology, lymphatic and alignment work and of course, conditioning and training.

“People come to me not only to get a good ass,” she jokes. “I call my training therapy for the body. I get to know where the client stands and I design the workout according to their energy level and psychological well being for the day,” she tells Us Weekly exclusively.

“My work is about creating complete balance in the body. … My goal is to make my clients look super fit, but not only look good in Lululemon leggings. I want them to look good if they put a couture dress too and like they’ve never been to the gym before and they were just born that way,” she dishes.



To get to that point, Gleyzer recommends working out for 20-30 minutes a day and adding a few simple moves into your routine, even if it’s just from the comfort of your home while we are quarantined.

“Because you’re spending so much time sitting right now, it’s making a big impact on our backs, so I suggest putting a towel, pillow or even just your hands under your lower back and neck for support and extend your legs out and bring them in while squeezing your inner thighs together … I also suggest putting your heels up and down a few times to keep your calf muscles toned,” Gleyzer says.

One thing to avoid: repeating the same move over and over again. “I never do an exercise more than five to 15 times. I might work the same group of muscles, but it will be a completely different exercise, so you’re working the same group of muscles, but in a different direction,” Gleyzer explains.

The reason behind her laid-back approach: “I want to give people energy and life and believe that less is more. When you’re exhausting vulnerable muscles, they get very tired after a while and there’s a good chance you can get an injury,” she shares.

As for the spiritual aspect of her fitness routine, the celebrity trainer says stretching and meditation is key for achieving ultimate relaxation.

“When you’re standing up, bring one arm over your head leaning towards the opposite direction on both sides. By doing this, you’re stretching your ribcage, your obliques and your waistline. I’m also a big believer in transcendental mediation and meditate two times a day for 20 minutes,” Gleyzer dishes.