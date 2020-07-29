Gray hair never goes out of style. From debuts on the red carpet to the big screen, celebs are no strangers to making headlines for showing off their silver strands.

Stars of all ages have experimented with the statement-making hair color, dyeing their strands with the help of an expert or embracing their natural hue.

One of the most notable dye jobs of recent is reality TV’s Caroline Manzo’s. In June 2020, the Real Housewives of New Jersey star “decided to embrace the gray” and with the help of a hair colorist, she made the look her own. Instagram followers praised the mom of three’s short, silver ‘do.

As for one of the most iconic gray hair transformations of all time, Diane Keaton is high up among our favorites. The award-winning actress permanently committed to the silver hue in 2014. She debuted the natural style on the Golden Globes red carpet. The stunning look has remained her signature ever since!

And, surprise! There are also plenty of stars who went gray for a short period of time. For example: in 2014, Rihanna took to Instagram to reveal her newly dyed charcoal-colored strands. She captioned the snap, “Gray is the new black!”

That same year, Girls star Zosia Mamet attended a movie premiere rocking new short gray hair, a stark contrast to her former blonde hair. “My colorist referred to it as ‘antique gray,’” the 26-year-old actress told Us Weekly at the time. “I’m still getting used to it; I think it’s cool.”

Keep scrolling to see these stars and more who’ve embraced gray hair over the years!

