Celebrity Hair

Making Silver Chic! See Which Stars Have Debuted Gray Hair Over the Years

By
Stars Make Gray Hair Look Fabulous: Pics
Zosia Mamet in 2014. Gregory Pace/BEI/Shutterstock
6
Podcasts Promo
LTG

Gray hair never goes out of style. From debuts on the red carpet to the big screen, celebs are no strangers to making headlines for showing off their silver strands.

The Best Celebrity Hair Transformations of 2020: Miley Cyrus, Barbie Ferreira, Jada Pinkett Smith and More!

Read article

Stars of all ages have experimented with the statement-making hair color, dyeing their strands with the help of an expert or embracing their natural hue.

One of the most notable dye jobs of recent is reality TV’s Caroline Manzo’s. In June 2020, the Real Housewives of New Jersey star “decided to embrace the gray” and with the help of a hair colorist, she made the look her own. Instagram followers praised the mom of three’s short, silver ‘do.

Celebrities Try Bold New Hair Colors While Stuck At Home During the COVID-19 Pandemic

Read article

As for one of the most iconic gray hair transformations of all time, Diane Keaton is high up among our favorites. The award-winning actress permanently committed to the silver hue in 2014. She debuted the natural style on the Golden Globes red carpet. The stunning look has remained her signature ever since!

And, surprise! There are also plenty of stars who went gray for a short period of time. For example: in 2014, Rihanna took to Instagram to reveal her newly dyed charcoal-colored strands. She captioned the snap, “Gray is the new black!”

That same year, Girls star Zosia Mamet attended a movie premiere rocking new short gray hair, a stark contrast to her former blonde hair. “My colorist referred to it as ‘antique gray,’” the 26-year-old actress told Us Weekly at the time. “I’m still getting used to it; I think it’s cool.”

See All the Celebrities Who Have Done Their Own At-Home Haircuts Amid the Coronavirus Pandemic

Read article

Keep scrolling to see these stars and more who’ve embraced gray hair over the years!

Listen on Spotify to Get Tressed With Us to get the details of every hair love affair in Hollywood, from the hits and misses on the red carpet to your favorite celebrities’ street style ‘dos (and don’ts!)

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on YouTube!