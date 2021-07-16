Creators gone couture! Charli D’Amelio and Emma Chamberlain have carved out a space in social media for style.

From nail polish collaborations to enviable streetwear, the two girls are always rocking chic outfits, graphic makeup and creating trends. But earlier this month, they took their Gen Z stye icon status to the next level.

The duo brought footwear to the forefront, teaming up (for the first time no less!) to launch two new shoes for Louis Vuitton, the LV Squad and LV Sunset. And take it from Us, you’re about to see these styles everywhere.

The LV Squad is a new iconic sneaker from the brand and is available in three slightly different styles. First up? The sneaker boot, which retails for $1,030.

It’s a black chunky high-top with calf-leather trimming and the LV Circle and Vuitton signatures on the side. Take one look at D’Amelio, who has more than 120 million TikTok followers, and it’s clear that the shoes are chic as can be.

For the campaign, she styled the kicks with a black pleated skirt, Louis Vuitton belt, collared white shirt and bomber jacket.

The shoes are also available in white color way, which have blue, green or pink laces. Chamberlain rocked ‘em with a pair of biker shorts, a bomber jacket and baseball hat.

If low-rise is more your speed, the brand also launched a white, black and pink version for $990. It has the same cotton canvas fabric, calf-leather trim and white rubber sole, but cuts below the ankle.

When it comes to beach days, the brand has you covered — and the social media stars are serving up inspo! The LV Sunset is a new mule available in violet, green, blue, black and white.

Available for $890, the laidback slide is made of calfskin and features a padded velcro strap along with a rubber label.

Not sure how to style the shoe? Chamberlain, who has a combined social media following of 35 million, rocked the mule with black pants and a crisp white shirt.

The shoes can take a more casual turn too. D’Amelio slipped them on with terrycloth shorts and a cropped hoodie.

To see the creators’ take on couture and get all the inspo on how to style the shoes, keep scrolling. Stylish is sharing some of the best looks from the campaign, below!