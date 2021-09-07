Break out the pumpkins! With September officially here, Netflix just announced its annual Netflix & Chills lineup — which includes a ton of new creepy TV series and films beginning this month.

Beginning Wednesday, September 15, the streaming service will be releasing new movies every Wednesday, beginning with Nightbooks, a movie about a young boy who becomes trapped by a witch (Krysten Ritter) and he must tell a new scary story each night to stay alive. The movie is based on the 2018 horror-fantasy children’s book of the same name.

However, the lineup isn’t just for kids — many of the films sound truly bone-chilling, including There’s Someone Inside Your House, which follows the story of a senior in high school who has transferred from Hawaii only to find herself at the center of gruesome murder cases in small-town Nebraska.

The first debut comes on Friday, September 10, with Prey. The movie follows a group of friends on a bachelor weekend in the wild who find themselves prey to a mysterious shooter.

On the TV side, season 3 of You returns in October, with Love (Victoria Pedretti) and Joe (Penn Badgley) adjusting to life as new parents in a seemingly quiet, quaint small town. Needless to say, it doesn’t sit well with either of the murderers.

Midnight Mass will also drop on Netflix later this month, from Mike Flanagan, the creator of The Haunting of Hill House and The Haunting of Bly Manor. The show is centered around an isolated island community forced to navigate supernatural events that begin after a new mysterious priest arrives in town. Zach Gilford, Kate Siegel and Hamish Linklater star.

Scroll down for the full Netflix & Chills lineup: