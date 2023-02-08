Another day, another awards show! The 2023 Screen Actors Guild Awards are coming soon — and the guest list will be full of Hollywood’s biggest stars.

Nominations were announced by Ashley Park and Haley Lu Richardson in January. The Emily in Paris star, 31, and the White Lotus actress, 27, took to Instagram Live to reveal which of their peers were being honored this year.

The 29th annual SAG Awards are celebrating stars of both the big and small screens for their excellence over the past year. Among those recognized for their stellar performances are Michelle Yeoh (Everything Everywhere All at Once), Colin Farrell (The Banshees of Inisherin), Zendaya (Euphoria) and Amanda Seyfried (The Dropout).

“Peer recognition is the warmest feeling,” the Mean Girls actress, 37, said in a statement after the nominations announcement. “The thing you never expect but always strive for because it makes you feel a little more like you’re seen and home. This is a happy day for me.”

Seyfried was fresh off of her 2023 Golden Globes win for Best Actress – Limited or Anthology Series or Television Film when SAGs nods were confirmed. Yeoh, 60, also picked up a Golden Globe for Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy.

The Crazy Rich Asians actress has the chance to make history if her awards season streak continues. Yeoh would be the first performer of Asian descent to win the SAG Award for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role.

Everything Everywhere All At Once racked up five total nominations from the SAG-AFTRA members, including Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture. Breakout star Stephanie Hsu could hardly contain her excitement upon receiving her first SAG Awards nod.

“When I saw the Supporting Actress nominees with me in that Elvis suit up there with Angela [Bassett], Hong [Chau], Kerry [Candon], Jamie [Lee Curtis] … I had to do a double take, triple take, maybe even four,” the 32-year-old Broadway star gushed in January. “I’m so humbled that it’s really me alongside them. Thank you to SAG, to my fellow actors, for seeing me. Thank you for celebrating me. Actors give all our heart and soul, all our brokenness and our magic, each time we step into the shoes of another character. We don’t always ‘get our flowers.’ I hold this nomination today like a big bouquet. Thank you.”

