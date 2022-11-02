A shocking update. Haley Lu Richardson revealed she and fiancé Brett Dier secretly called it quits in 2020.

“Hey guys. This is me and Brett. We actually separated two years ago,” the White Lotus star, 27, wrote via her Instagram Story on Tuesday, November 1, alongside a selfie taken with the Jane the Virgin alum, 32. “But life goes on and we are both existing and doing pretty well turns out.”

Richardson explained that the former couple wanted to keep their breakup private. “I’m so glad to have had the last couple years to heal and grow without the internet knowing but we kinda just wanted to share it and move on now,” she added. “Love yourselves! Life is life babies!”

The Five Feet Apart actress gushed over being able to share “such a deeply special chunk of” her life with Dier, who uploaded a similar announcement via his own account the same day.

“We separated 2 years ago but we saw each other today for the first time,” the Canadian actor told his followers. “We are happy and so thankful for the time we had together. (For those people who have been dying to know what happened to us). Haley’s post is better worded so go read that one! Have a great day!”

The exes were together for seven years before Richardson revealed in 2019 that she spontaneously popped the question to her then-beau. “I just asked,” she said during an appearance on Busy Tonight that March. “Neither of us are, like, crazy romantic people, so nothing was planned. He was sitting there eating a pizza and he was telling me a joke that Shia LaBeouf had said in an interview, and he was, like, pretending to be Shia LaBeouf explaining this joke and for some reason I just cut him off and was like, ‘Wanna marry me?'”

The Edge of Seventeen star quipped, “Maybe that got us in the mood, I don’t know. But yeah, we’re engaged now.”

One month prior, the Shake It Up alum told Cosmopolitan that she and Dier weren’t rushing into wedding planning. “We just want to take our time. We’re still not used to the word fiancé,” she said in February 2019. “It’s so pretentious in saying it. Neither of us are used to it. We still call each other boyfriend and girlfriend. We’re just engaged. And I love Brett. And we’ll get married one day.”

Richardson recalled the day she proposed, confessing that she “had no idea when [she] woke up that morning” that she would be taking the big leap. “I was totally in the moment and this gut feeling came up and coerced me to ask him to marry me and I did. And he said yes,” she continued. “I feel like the trick to that was just not thinking about it at all before it happened. I just kind of did it.”