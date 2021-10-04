Second time is the charm! Some celebrity couples have celebrated their love over the years by recapturing the magic of their original proposal.

Long after Arie Luyendyk Jr. found his happily ever after with wife Lauren Burnham, the former Bachelor decided to honor their relationship by getting down on one knee once again in October 2021.

“The ring I gave her on The Bachelor was obviously paid for,” Luyendyk Jr. explained on the couple’s YouTube channel at the time. “We never really felt like it was something I chose for her, so I got her another ring. I’m re-proposing today. I’m a little nervous. … Cross your fingers for me.”

The video followed the pair, who originally met during season 22 of The Bachelor in 2018, as they traveled back to their wedding venue and to the place where they documented their initial engagement.

“This is a special place for us,” the racing driver detailed after their visit to the Nakalele Blowhole in Hawaii. “I think it was cool. Are you happy?”

Burnham replied, “[The ring is], like, crazy big. I don’t know what to do with it. I’m scared. It’s so pretty. You did so good, babe. You’re so sweet.”

The Shades of Rose designer also posted the proposal news on Instagram, highlighting that the special recreation was “just for us.”

The former reality stars had a unique journey on the ABC dating show. Luyendyk Jr. proposed to Becca Kufrin before realizing he had stronger feelings for Burnham. The couple got back together in 2018 and tied the knot in Hawaii one year later. They welcomed daughter Alessi in May 2019 and twins Senna and Lux in June 2021.

Luyendyk Jr. wasn’t the only Bachelor Nation alum who decided to have another proposal off camera. Jordan Rodgers popped the question to his fiancé, JoJo Fletcher, three years after they got engaged during season 12 of The Bachelorette.

“I love @joelle_fletcher with all my heart!!” Rodgers wrote via Instagram in August 2019. “I always wanted to re-propose, with no cameras, no producers, no drama … just us. Our first engagement was so real, and meant so much to us both, but as we start to actually plan our wedding for next year I wanted to do it all over again, OUR WAY!”

He continued: “So I bought a new ring, made a plan (that almost fell apart multiple times), and got down on one knee all over again. This time it was simple: Joelle is the love of my life, she is my rock, she is the funniest, strongest, and sweetest person I have ever known. The first time around I fell in love with a lot of what you all love about JoJo. But this time around I got on one knee and vowed to honor and protect her heart, which is the greatest part of her.”

The former NFL player, who won Fletcher’s heart in 2016, later detailed how the Cash Pad star “had absolutely no idea” about his plans to propose again.

“So, when we were looking at [a wedding venue], it was more so a private space,” he exclusively told Us Weekly in September 2019. “There was no one there except for the lady that led us in. I got to re-propose on a helicopter pad overlooking the Malibu Mountains and the lady was kind enough waiting in the background to take a shaky little video and a couple pictures. But, that’s all we have and that was perfect.”

Scroll down for more couples that honored their relationships with more than one proposal: