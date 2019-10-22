



Modern family. Dean McDermott and his ex-wife, Mary Jo Eustace, are on good terms for the first time in years after bonding at their son Jack’s 21st birthday earlier this month.

The exes discussed their newfound friendship on the Monday, October 21, episode of McDermott’s “Daddy Issues” podcast, which he cohosts with Adam Hunter and Nicky Paris.

“We hadn’t talked in over three years,” the former Chopped Canada host, 52, explained. “We would get into this routine. She’d text me something or I’d text her and we’d get into this back and forth off just being nasty to each other. And then finally I go, ‘OK I have had enough, I am blocking you.’”

Eustace, 57, quipped that McDermott’s “blocking skills weren’t 100 percent,” noting “sometimes [she] got through.”

McDermott and Eustace, who were married from 1993 to 2006, made amends while celebrating Jack at a get-together on Friday, October 18. According to the former spouses, McDermott’s wife, Tori Spelling, was in communication with Eustace about the birthday bash.

“She didn’t block me. She lets me text her,” Eustace quipped.

“Through all this it started this dialogue, and the dialogue got friendlier and friendlier,” McDermott explained. “Cut to Friday night at the restaurant, Tori sits down, Mary Jo is to her left, I am to the right of Tori. Tori turns her back on me the whole night, turns into Mary Jo, and that is when the lovefest began.”

Spelling, 46, and McDermott wed in 2006 shortly after he finalized his divorce from Eustace. The Beverly Hills, 90210 actress and the Canadian actor met on the set of Lifetime’s Mind Over Murder a year earlier. The twosome, who were both married to other people at the time, started having an affair shortly after they started shooting. (Spelling and her first husband, Charlie Shanian, were married from 2004 to 2006.)

“We talked before, but this was a whole new level of love, I have to admit,” Eustace told McDermott about her relationship with Spelling. “The first thing she said was, ‘I’ll sit beside you,’ and she did. It was on, it was full game-on. Three or four hours, we had the most amazing time. We had incredible conversations. She was patting my hair a lot. She liked to pat my hair.”

Eustace, who wrote a 2009 book titled Divorce Sucks about her split from McDermott, went on to say that the past is in the past.

“I had made a decision before we went to the dinner that whatever happened in the past, we moved beyond it and there was no animosity. I really just wanted to move on,” she explained to McDermott, who said he is “thrilled” about the situation. “Dean and Jack are getting along famously, they are getting along really great, which I love. Tori and I have been dealing with each other on a different matter, and she’s been fabulous and understanding and wonderful.”

Spelling, who gushed about her relationship with her stepson, Jack, on his birthday via Instagram, and McDermott are the parents of five kids: Liam, 12, Stella, 11, Hattie, 8, Finn, 7, and Beau, 2.

