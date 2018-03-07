Dean McDermott’s ex-wife Mary Jo Eustace opened up exclusively to Us Weekly about Tori Spelling stepping up to pay McDermott’s alimony payments.

“My son had gone to university, and Dean was supposed to pay his rent, and he wasn’t,” Eustace 55, explained of the situation involving their 19-year-old son Jack. “So it was just a nightmare in the fall because we had set up this whole thing, and it looked like I was going to have back to court. Then my son’s rent checks were bouncing, so it was not a good situation.”

“So, I was on that path to go back to court again in November,” the Canadian TV personality continued. “That’s when Tori reached out to me and basically said that she would be covering the alimony because Dean didn’t have any money, and she would be doing it.”

Eustace was married to the Chopped Canada host from 1993 to 2006. They split after McDermott, 51, met Spelling, 44, on the set of a TV movie and the two had an affair. Eustace previously took McDermott to court in March 2017 over their spousal support payments, and the former couple settled out of court.

“[Tori] stepped up, and I accepted that. So that, sort of, our relationship took a turn there as well because she was owning up to it and taking responsibility for it, which was good,” Eustace added. “She did a couple of payments for it because she said she had gotten a job, so she could cover that. And then I guess about three weeks ago … yeah, about three weeks ago it was due again, and it didn’t come through.”

“Usually I just text her and she’s like, ‘I got it covered, no problem,’ and all amicable. And then I didn’t hear from her, I didn’t hear any response. And I reached out to Dean and he didn’t respond to me, and I reached out to both of them, and I didn’t hear anything,” Eustace told Us. “On Sunday, or Monday, she reached out to me, and she said, ‘You’re not gonna believe this, but I just saw this.’”

As previously reported, the Los Angeles Police Department PIO told Us that officers responded to a 911 call about a verbal dispute at Spelling’s house on Thursday, March 1. While the LAPD did not confirm that the argument was between Spelling and McDermott, they said it was a “domestic incident.”

The former What’s For Dinner? star said that Spelling told her she had been suffering from migraines. “She said, ‘I’ve been consistent, and I can’t go through it again, and I just haven’t been well, and I just want to take care of this right away.’ And I said, ‘OK.”’

Eustace added that the two women have only communicated by text message, and the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum admitted to her she was going through a stressful time.

“Only a text. I mean, ‘Everything has been a really, really stressful time,”’ the author said. “I felt her pain, let’s put it that way, because I know she is doing her best to honor it.”

A source explained in the new issue of Us Weekly that Spelling’s family and friends are “very, very worried” about her.

“I mean, I would assume that it’s a very stressful chaotic situation over there,” Eustace said of Spelling and McDermott’s home, which includes their five children: Liam, 10, Stella, 9, Hattie, 6, Finn, 5, and Beau, 1. “And so, I don’t know how that manifested so specifically, but I think it’s just chaotic from what I understand, and from what I’ve seen when I’ve been around it. It’s just chaos all the time.”

