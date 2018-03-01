Police Called to Tori Spelling’s House: Report 

Police arrived at Tori Spelling’s home after a 911 call on Thursday, March 1, TMZ reports.

“At this point, Tori won’t be transported to the hospital. There are no discussions about placing Tori on any type of psychiatric hold, and she is no danger to herself or others,” a source tells Us Weekly about the situation.

Units reportedly remain at her home to investigate the situation.

Spelling, 44, and her husband, Dean McDermott, made headlines back in October for their financial trouble. In court documents previously obtained by Us, McDermott ’s ex-wife Mary Jo Eustace alleged that he has stopped sending child support payments for their 18-year-old son, Jack.

“Dean has stopped paying again. In the last six weeks he has been on two luxurious vacations, Iceland & the four seasons in Punta Mita. He resides in a $2 million estate paid by his mother-in-law, Candy Spelling, and has no impetus to work. He owes over $100,000 moving forward, and I believe he has no intention of paying,” Eustace wrote in the documents filed on October 10. “He bounces my son’s university rent/tuition and is delinquent in paying therapist bills, while he shops visibly and throws lavish parties for his other five children.”

Eustace also previously took McDermott, 51, to court in March 2017 over their spousal support payment. The former couple were able to settle outside of the court at the time.

The True Tori star and the Chopped Canada host have five children together: Liam, 10, Stella, 9, Hattie, 6, Finn, 5, and 11-month-old Beau. Spelling revealed that the birth of their fifth child made their relationship stronger after Us Weekly exclusively revealed the McDermott had a two-day affair with a woman named Emily Goodhand in 2013.

“Beau was like the rebirth of our relationship,” Spelling said in October 2017. “We know how to do it differently now. For so many years, we kind of didn’t know how to find time for ourselves, it was all about the kids, because we did start having kids right away.”

