Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott were married for less than a year when they welcomed their first child. Today, the couple are parents of Liam, 10, Stella, 9, Hattie, 6, Finn, 5, and 7-month-old Beau. And though the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum and her husband are up to their eyeballs in diapers, toys and book reports, she says they have never been more in love.

“Beau was like the rebirth of our relationship,” Spelling revealed at the 28th annual A Time for Heroes Festival in L.A. on Sunday, October 29. “We know how to do it differently now. For so many years, we kind of didn’t know how to find time for ourselves, it was all about the kids, because we did start having kids right away.”

But before welcoming Beau in March, the 44-year-old mom and McDermott committed to carving out regular date nights. Says Spelling: “Our time together is as important as our time with our children.”

The Stori Telling author and the Chopped Canada host have been working on their marriage since his December 2013 cheating scandal. As Us Weekly exclusively revealed at the time, McDermott had a two-day affair with a woman named Emily Goodhand. Their subsequent fight to repair their union was documented on the Lifetime docuseries True Tori.

“Communication has been our key,” Spelling told Us in May. “We had both taken the ease of our relationship for granted. We both realize now that relationships and marriage take work. You get out of it what you put into it. We love each other so much though. We are willing to put in that work.

