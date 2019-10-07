



Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott have had five kids since their 2006 marriage — but the actress also shares a special bond with her stepson, Jack.

“I’ve known this guy since he was almost 7,” the BH90210 star, 46, captioned a Sunday, October 6, Instagram post with the 21-year-old. “He was going thru so much and his mom [Mary Jo Eustace] and dad were trying their best to navigate a very difficult situation for a boy his age. Divorce. When we met, we bonded over dogs, his rabbit DIY school project, tag, hide and seek and video games. He called me Teri. And I didn’t correct him bc I loved that he had his own perception of me.”

The Beverly Hills, 90210 alum went on to write that their relationship wasn’t all “playing Polly Pockets,” “dressing up his hamsters in DIY Halloween costumes” and “shar[ing] shoes.”

“This little boy grew,” the Spelling It Like It Is author explained. “I then remember the years as I watched this young boy grow to be a preteen and a teen and try to figure out his role in our blended family. Then came years of awkwardness. He was quiet. I was quiet. It was new to me and I never wanted to push my role in his life. I’ve loved him since he was that little boy that called me Teri and played Polly Pockets with me. And, then he came out. I was so proud of his confidence. He was who he was and he was proud of it. And, then we bonded again. We found each other on a new level with a whole new respect for each other.”

The Los Angeles native ended her social media tribute with a happy birthday message for the “fighter” and “amazing human.”

McDermott, 52, welcomed Jack with his ex-wife, 57, in 1998. After their 2006 split, the Canadian-born actor married Spelling. Together they have Liam, 12, Stella, 11, Finn, 7, Hattie, 7, and Beau, 2.

Although the Gourmet Dad author is “good” with the size of their brood, he told Us Weekly exclusively in February: “We have so many kids that we have now to enjoy, but I look at [Spelling], and she has this gleam in her eyes, like, ‘I can do more.’”

