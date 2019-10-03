Dean McDermott says his wife, Tori Spelling, doesn’t have an issue with his podcast, “Daddy Issues,” no matter how racy it gets.

“She’s my biggest supporter and as racy as some of the shows have been, she still supports me 150 percent. God bless her,” McDermott, 52, told Us Weekly exclusively at the “Nights of the Jack” VIP Preview Night on Wednesday, October 2.

The former Due South star and his cohosts Adam Hunter and Nicky Paris cover topics ranging from parenting, marriage and sex. Spelling, 46, has also been a guest on the show where the couple have discussed regularly watching porn together. Even more, the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum has opened up about vajazzling.

“I mean, if you’re not real, then you know you’re faking it. And people are going to see that and our relationship is for real,” McDermott said of being honest with viewers. “Our kids are for real our life is for real. We just put it out there.”

The Canada native also couldn’t stop gushing about Spelling, who was also in attendance at “Nights of the Jack” VIP Preview Night.

“I popped in, she was getting her hair done today and I popped in after the gym to see her to get my hair relaxed. I have a wave in my hair. I was like, ‘Babe, you’re so beautiful.’ And she’s like, ‘You’re crazy.’” And I’m like, ‘About you.’ You’ve seen the foils, right? And the outfit she had on she was so cute. I said, ‘You look cute adorable and beautiful,'” he told Us.

The Stori Telling author told Us earlier this month that she admires McDermott for being a great father.

“This morning, I was just realizing that a lot of people don’t have this,” she said. “He’s up, he’s waking the girls up, I’m waking the boys up and we’re just doing it together. I’m like, ‘I’m really lucky to have this.’ When I’m working, he is there. When he’s working, I’m there. We kind of just trade-off, so it works.”

McDermott and Spelling tied the knot in 2006. They are the parents of sons Liam, 12, Finn, 7, and Beau, 2, and daughters Stella, 11, and Hattie, 7. The Food Network star also shares son Jack, 20, with ex-wife Mary Jo Eustace.

With reporting by Emily Marcus

