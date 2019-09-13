



Uh-oh! It isn’t easy for Tori Spelling to balance her five kids with her successful career.

“I live in a state of mom guilt, a perpetual state,” the BH90210 star, 46, told Us Weekly exclusively at a luncheon to celebrate BB Lifestyle on Thursday, September 12. “It should be tattooed across my forehead. It’s really bad.”

That being said, the actress went on to tell Us that her “hands-on husband,” Dean McDermott, really helps her out. “This morning, I was just realizing that a lot of people don’t have this,” the Spelling It Like It Is author said. “He’s up, he’s waking the girls up, I’m waking the boys up and we’re just doing it together. I’m like, ‘I’m really lucky to have this.’”

The Beverly Hills, 90210 alum added, “When I’m working, he is there. When he’s working, I’m there. We kind of just trade off, so it works.”

She and the “Daddy Issues” podcast cohost, 52, who wed in 2006, share Liam, 12, Stella, 11, Finn, 7, Hattie, 7, and Beau, 2.

When it comes to her Fox show, some of Spelling’s kids are fans. “The younger ones kind of zone out,” she admitted to Us. “They’re like, ‘Oh, Mom. Fun. Wait, what else?’ My older ones are really into it. They get the stories, they get that it’s fictional and they’re really supportive.”

The Los Angeles native is also excited for her little ones — and fans — to watch season 2, telling Us, “[I want] everybody to get to know me a little bit more and see more of my life. I think you got to see an outside view of my husband and me, but [next season] really dives into me as an individual and more about me, my brand and how I’m a mom boss.”

With reporting by Carly Sloane

