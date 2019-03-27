Watch Jane the Virgin's Most Shocking Moments of All Time

Straight out of a telenovela! Jane the Virgin began with a surprising twist and never let up during its five-season run.

Gina Rodriguez stars as the titular character, whose pregnancy came as shock to her and her entire family since she had never even had sex. From there, Jane Villanueva dealt with criminal family members, kidnappings, more artificial insemination, deaths and resurrections.

Us Weekly is taking a look back at the most shocking moments from the CW dramedy.

A Case of Mistaken Identity

Jane the Virgin’s sometimes confusing plot line began when Jane was accidentally inseminated with Rafael Solano’s (Justin Baldoni) sperm. Rafael’s then-wife, Petra Solano (Yael Grobglas), was the intended recipient, but Rafael’s sister, Luisa Alver (Yara Martinez), who served as both women’s gynecologist, mixed up her patients. Needless to say, Jane — and her hyper-religious grandmother, Alba Villanueva (Ivonne Coll) — were floored when they discovered she was pregnant.

Family Drama

Talk about an evil stepmother! Rose Solano (Bridget Regan) was married to Rafael’s father, Emilio Solano (Carlo Rota), before she revealed her true identity as crime lord Sin Rostro during season 1. Rose was willing to kill her husband to achieve her devious goals, and her moves continue to throw viewers for a loop.

Second Try

As if child-bearing could get more complicated, Petra stole Rafael’s last remaining sperm sample and used it in season 2. Petra became pregnant with twins, whom she named Anna and Elsa, unaware of the monikers’ connections to Frozen.

Goodbye and Hello Again

Jane’s complicated love life seemingly calmed down when she married Michael Cordero (Brett Dier) in season 2. However, her new husband was shot immediately after the nuptials. Michael recovered, only to die from complications of his wound in season 3.

The CW soap shocked fans once again when Michael returned at the end of season 4, just as Rafael was preparing to propose to Jane.

Season 5 of Jane the Virgin premieres on The CW Wednesday, March 27, at 9 p.m. ET.

