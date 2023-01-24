Oscars 2023: Jamie Lee Curtis, Austin Butler and More React to Nominations

They’re officially Oscar hopefuls. The 95th annual Academy Awards nominations are here, and these stars are feeling thankful for the recognition.

Allison Williams (Megan) and Riz Ahmed (Sound of Metal) revealed the Oscar nominees via livestream on Tuesday, January 24, revealing that the casts of Everything Everywhere All at Once (which has 11 nods), Banshees of Inisherin (nine nominations), The Fabelmans (seven noms) and more have plenty to celebrate.

Several first-timers joined the pool of Oscar nominees. Rihanna scored her first nomination in the Best Original Song category for “Lift Me Up” from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, which she cowrote with Tems, Ludwig Göransson and Ryan Coogler. The Whale‘s Brendan Fraser is up for Best Actor as is Paul Mescal for his work in Aftersun and Austin Butler for his role in Elvis. Jamie Lee Curtis expressed her shock after learning she received her first nod for her role in Everything Everywhere All At Once.

“THIS IS WHAT SURPRISE LOOKS LIKE!” the Halloween star, 64, captioned an Instagram photo of her reaction. “One of my oldest besties @debopp texted me at 5:15 that she was sitting in front of my house and did I want company watching the announcements. … We held hands. I didn’t even realize she took pictures. The first is the moment of hearing my name, and then the thrill of my friend, Stephanie’s @stephaniehsuofficial name, and the rest of the nominations and then the best thing of all, a loving embrace for my husband. No filters. No fakery. Just the truth of a moment of joy Captured by a friend. Hey @everythingeverywheremovie we went to 11!”

All the nominees will get a chance to see their respective awards announced during the official ceremony this year. The Academy was the subject of criticism in 2022 when it chose to announce eight categories — Original Score, Makeup and Hairstyling, Documentary Short, Film Editing, Production Design, Animated Short, Live-Action Short and Sound — during the red carpet, broadcasting the pre-taped acceptances in brief clips during the main show.

The Oscars will reverse course this year, Bill Kramer, CEO of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, told Variety. “I can confirm that all categories will be included in the live telecast,” he said in November 2022. “We are committed to having a show that celebrates the artisans, the arts and sciences and the collaborative nature of moviemaking. This is very much what the mission of the Academy is, and I am very hopeful that we can do a show that celebrates all components of moviemaking in an entertaining and engaging way.”

The 2023 Oscars will be held on Sunday, March 12, at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood in Los Angeles. The ceremony, hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, will be broadcast live on ABC and in more than 200 territories worldwide.

Scroll down to see reactions from the 2023 Oscar nominees: