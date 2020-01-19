Celebrity PDA at the SAG Awards Over the Years

Love is always in the air at the Screen Actors Guild Awards.

All eyes were on John Krasinski and Emily Blunt during the 2019 SAGs when she took home the supporting actress award for A Quiet Place, which Krasinski directed and costarred in with his wife.

After Blunt’s name was announced, the couple, who wed in 2010, shared a sweet embrace, which went viral during the show.

“I think he probably was as shocked as I was because it was very unexpected,” the Mary Poppins star told reporters backstage after their win. “[It was] certainly not something I had planned for. I was pretty blown away. I’m also completely blind without my glasses so his face was a bit of a blur for me.”

During her acceptance speech, Blunt thanked a teary-eyed Krasinski.

“I am going to share this completely with my husband, John, because the entire experience of doing this with you has completely pierced my heart directly,” she gushed. “Thank you for giving me the part. You would have been in major trouble if you hadn’t. So you didn’t really have an option, but thank you.”

Other couples — including Joe Manganiello and Sofia Vergara, Sterling K. Brown and Ryan Michelle Bathe, and John Stamos and Caitlin McHugh — packed on the PDA on the red carpet.

Scroll through to see the sweet snaps from the SAGs over the years: