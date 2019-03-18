Emily Blunt and John Krasinski are two of the most popular actors in Hollywood, but it’s not just their careers that fans of the famous duo love to follow — it’s their relationship with each other.

From red carpet PDA to their onscreen performance together in 2018’s A Quiet Place, the Office alum and the Girl on the Train star are proof that the spotlight hasn’t gotten the best of their personal life.

After dating for nearly two years, Blunt and Krasinski tied the knot at George Clooney‘s house on Lake Como in Italy July 10, 2010. The two went on to welcome their first child, daughter Hazel, in February 2014, and their second daughter, Violet, in July 2016.

“They’re very much in love,” a source told Us Weekly of the couple in December 2018. “It’s the subtle ways they connect with each other through their facial expressions, body language and touch.”

Another insider added at the time: “Their careers may be busy, but they have a great family life.”

The Manchester by the Sea producer and the Edge of Tomorrow actress are keen on raising their kids as normal as possible. “Most of the time, they’re just normal parents taking their kids to birthday parties and playdates,” a source told Us. “On the weekend they’re all out having brunch and playing at the park.”

Blunt, for her part, opened up about their strong bond in January 2019. “You go into this process not knowing what it’s going to be like. A lot of people were like, ‘You’re going to be divorced by the end of it,’ but we were so much closer,” she joked in the press room at the 2019 SAG Awards, after winning Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role for her part in A Quiet Place.

“I think the discovery of how we collaborated and could create something together was just so special,” Blunt added, noting that her “favorite thing about shooting” the post-apocalyptic movie was working with her real-life beau. “We had never done it before and it [was] kind of the great unknown.”

It’s safe to say their love didn’t dull after the honeymoon phase either. Scroll down to take a look back at the sweetest quotes Blunt and Krasinski have said about each other through the years.