Boy, were they wrong! Emily Blunt revealed that some people warned her against working with her husband, John Krasinski, in A Quiet Place over fears that it would end their marriage.

“You go into this process not knowing what it’s going to be like. A lot of people were like, ‘You’re going to be divorced by the end of it,’ but we were so much closer,” the actress, 35, said in the press room at the 2019 SAG Awards sponsored by Fiji Water on Sunday, January 27, after winning Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role for her part in the post-apocalyptic movie, which Krasinski, 39, starred in and directed.

“I think the discovery of how we collaborated and could create something together was just so special,” Blunt told reporters, noting that her “favorite thing about shooting” the flick was working alongside her husband of eight years. “We had never done it before and it [was] kind of the great unknown.”

The couple, who wed in 2010 and share daughters Hazel, 4, and Violet, 2, attended Sunday night’s ceremony together and were picture-perfect on the red carpet. While accepting her award, the Devil Wears Prada star made sure to pay tribute to Krasinski, who proudly looked on from the audience with tears in his eyes.

“I am going to share this completely with my husband, John Krasinski, because the entire experience of doing this with you has completely pierced my heart directly,” she said on stage at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles. “You are a stunning filmmaker. I am so lucky to be with you and to have done this film with you.”

Blunt also joked that the Office alum “would have been in major trouble” if he had not offered her the role.

A source told Us Weekly exclusively in December that the Mary Poppins Returns star, who also scored a SAG nomination for her role as the beloved nanny, and Krasinski are “very much in love.”

“It’s the subtle ways they connect with each other through their facial expressions, body language and touch,” the source said. “There’s not much distance between them when they’re in a room. They keep an eye on each other.”

