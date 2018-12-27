How Emily Blunt and John Krasinski Are Raising Their Daughters Out of the Spotlight

Family comes first for Emily Blunt and John Krasinski. “Their careers may be busy, but they have a great family life,” a source close to the couple reveals exclusively in the new issue of Us Weekly.

“Most of the time, they’re just normal parents taking their kids to birthday parties and playdates,” the source explains. “On the weekend they’re all out having brunch and playing at the park.”

Blunt, 35, and Krasinski, 39, are parents of 4-year-old daughter Hazel and 2-year-old daughter Violet. Despite their careers, The Office alum previously told Us that the pair, who recently moved from Brooklyn to a town north of the city, never considered raising their girls in Hollywood.

“We felt that existential magnet pull us back,” Krasinski, a Boston native, explained. “We wanted to be closer to our families, to share our experiences with them.”

The source adds that Blunt and Krasinski “like to blend in” when they are out in public as a family. “They hide by the waiter station and watch from the shadows.”

The Mary Poppins Returns star and the Jack Ryan actor tied the knot in 2010 after two years of dating. The twosome played coy about their first date during an interview with The Hollywood Reporter earlier this month.

“It’s so precious, I don’t want to talk about it,” Blunt said after referring to her husband as “Kras,” a nickname she has for him. “Is that all right?”

According to the source, the duo are still “very much in love.”

“It’s the subtle ways they connect with each other through their facial expressions, body language and touch,” the source says. “There’s not much distance between them when they’re in a room. They keep an eye on each other.”

