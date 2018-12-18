Emily Blunt and John Krasinski often steal the hearts of fans through their work on the big and small screen, but it’s how the story of how they stole each other’s that they hold near and dear to their hearts.

The Mary Poppins star, 35, and The Office alum, 39, — who wed in 2010 — played coy when reflecting on their first date during a joint interview for The Hollywood Reporter’s 2018 Rulebreakers issue.

After back-and-forth banter about whom asked who out initially, the conversation turned to their first date which included pizza at Krasinski’s West Hollywood apartment. However, Blunt opted to keep mum. “It’s so precious, I don’t want to talk about it,” she said after calling him “Kras,” a nickname she has for him. “Is that all right?”

Blunt and Krasinski — who share two daughters, Hazel, 4, and Violet, 2 — also opened up to the magazine about all things life and work balance.

