Talk about power couples! Hollywood’s leading ladies and gentlemen stepped out in style at the 2019 SAG Awards at the Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall in L.A. on Sunday, January 27, and the only thing better than one fashionable star is a super stylish duo. Fortunately, the red carpet of the 25th annual fete celebrating the best in TV and film was packed with celeb couples dressed to the nines.

Before Emily Blunt brought Us all to tears with her heartfelt speech about hubby John Krasinski inside, everyone’s favorite duo stunned on the silver carpet with the Mary Poppins Returns star pretty in pink Michael Kors and the former Office actor dapper in an emerald green Isaia tuxedo.

But that’s not all. Alison Brie and Dave Franco, Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas, Jason Ralph and Rachel Brosnahan and so many other darling duos brought their fashion A-game. Keep scrolling to see the hottest celebrity couples style at the 2019 SAG Awards!