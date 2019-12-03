Emily Blunt and John Krasinski Are the 'Craziest, Coolest Couple,' Costar Says





Relationship goals! A Quiet Place star Noah Jupe raved about reuniting with Emily Blunt and John Krasinski for the upcoming sequel.

“They’re the craziest, coolest couple you’ll ever met,” the 14-year-old actor told Us Weekly exclusively at the 29th Annual IFP Gotham Awards, sponsored by Fiji Water. “They’re very into games and jokes. There were a lot of inside jokes on the set, which is fun!”

Jupe starred alongside the married couple in the acclaimed thriller, and will return to the big screen to reprise his role in part two. Krasinski, 40, confirmed via Instagram in July that he was once again taking to the director’s chair for the sequel — and fans went wild.

“An even QUIETER place?!” Zachary Levi responded excitedly at the time.

Days before The Office alum dropped the news, he was spotted filming in upstate New York with Blunt, 36, who played Krasinski’s on-screen spouse in the Oscar-nominated drama.

Jupe, who now stars in Shia LaBeouf‘s daring film Honey Boy, explained to Us that returning to set with the real-life couple for the second time was just as exciting than the first — if not more.

“It’s even better because we now have the relationship built,” the young Brit said on Monday, December 2. “There’s no small talk, there’s no getting to know each other. Just straight in there and straight into the meat of it … It was great to go back.”

Blunt and Krasinski tied the knot in 2010 after two years of dating, and have quickly become one of Hollywood’s most beloved power couples. The actors share daughters Hazel, 5, and Violet, 3, and are still “very much in love” despite their hectic schedules.

After taking home the win for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role at the 2019 SAG Awards in January, the Mary Poppins Returns star joked that people warned her not to collaborate with her husband for the sake of their marriage.

“You go into the process not knowing what it’s going to be like,” the actress said at the time. “A lot of people were like, ‘You’re going to be divorced by the end of it,’ but we were so much closer … I think the discovery of how we collaborated and could create something together was just so special.”

With reporting by Marc Lupo