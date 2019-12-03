The 29th Annual Gotham Independent Film Awards celebrated the best of the best in indie cinema, which consequently called for a star-studded red carpet — including big names like Jennifer Lopez, Olivia Wilde and Constance Wu.

Celebs in Their Boldest Nearly Naked Red Carpet Looks of All Time

Celebrities brought out some fierce dresses for the ceremony on Monday, December 2 at Cipriani Wall Street, serving up a diverse array of dresses ranging from fashionable fringe and bold-patterned gowns to sexy high leg slits and itty-bitty minidresses.

As hard as it is to pick out our favorite looks of the night, our top three includes Laura Dern, Renée Elise Goldsberry and Keke Palmer. Dern took home this year’s actress tribute award and was also the co-star of Marriage Story, which took home three awards at the ceremony. The actress wore the perfect dress to accept the honor, donning an eclectic gold and silver geometric-patterned gown.

Goldsberry opted to go pattern-free and stunned in a red cleavage-baring plunging V-neck gown with dangly earrings and a massive bow detail on the back. Palmer, on the other hand, went with a black feathered sleeveless gown, which was hard to miss on the carpet thanks to its supremely long train.

11 Times Duchess Meghan Markle Proved She’s a True Leo Through Her Hairstyles, Beauty and Fashion

Keep scrolling to see these looks and more of our favorites from the Gotham Awards red carpet.