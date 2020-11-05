Ride or die! Sam Rockwell and Leslie Bibb’s relationship has flown under the radar for years — and there are no signs of it fizzling out.

The pair have been inseparable for more than a decade after meeting in the lobby of Chateau Marmont in West Hollywood, California, in October 2007 — while Rockwell was filming Frost/Nixon and Bibb was waiting to have dinner with friends.

“It was weird,” the Iron Man actress told Rosie O’Donnell in March 2012, noting she’d never dated someone famous before Rockwell.

The GCB alum joked that the pair “met in the most cliché place” but instantly had a connection.

“I just smiled, and he smiled at me, and I thought, ‘Oh no, what’s that?’” she recalled. “Sometimes you just get struck.”

Bibb explained that the duo went on a date a week later and she told the Fosse/Verdon actor that she wasn’t interested in anything serious. “I think three weeks later, I was, like, ‘I love you so much,’” she said.

The couple’s relationship has continued to thrive as the duo costarred in numerous films. They both appeared in 2010’s Iron Man 2, 2015’s Don Verdean and 2017’s The Dark of Night.

Through it all the lovebirds have gushed about each other and their separate successes, walking side by side at awards shows and movie premieres.

After winning the 2018 Screen Actors Guild Awards trophy for Best Supporting Actor for his role in Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, Rockwell exclusively told Us Weekly what he loves most about Bibb.

“She’s my beloved,” he said in January 2018. “She keeps me laughing and we take care of each other. She’s really talented and funny herself. She reminds me of a young Mary Tyler Moore.”

Five months later, the Vice actor revealed how the pair keep their relationship going strong after more than 10 years together.

“We have a two-to-three-week rule and then we see each other,” he told exclusively Us in June 2018. “Then you get too independent if it’s four weeks, five weeks.”

The Oscar winner noted that he and the Crossing Jordan alum work as a couple, because they “have a sense of humor” and “we just look after each other.”

