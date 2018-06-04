Sam Rockwell Reveals His Relationship ‘Rule’ With Leslie Bibb

There’s one thing that helps Sam Rockwell and Leslie Bibb keep their romance alive.

“We have a two to three week rule and then we see each other,” the Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri actor, 49, told Us Weekly exclusively at the Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic at Liberty State Park in New Jersey on Saturday, June 2. “Then you get too independent if it’s four weeks, five weeks.”

Rockwell gushed that his nearly 11-year relationship with the Iron Man actress, 43, works because they both “have a sense of humor.” He added, “We just look after each other.”

The couple made headlines in January when the Oscar winner revealed yet another secret to their strong bond. “Communication and good sex,” he told E! News cohost Giuliana Rancic with a laugh on the red carpet at the 2018 SAG Awards. When Bibb chimed in, “And a healthy sense of humor,” her boyfriend added, “Yes, humor is important. She’s very funny.”

Later that night, Rockwell elaborated on his love for the model. “She’s my beloved,” he told Us. “She keeps me laughing. … She’s really talented and funny herself. She reminds me of a young Mary Tyler Moore.”

The pair met in Los Angeles in 2007 while he was filming Frost/Nixon. The Moon actor previously dated Piper Perabo, while Bibb was married to businessman Rob Born from 2003 to 2004.

