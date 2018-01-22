Sam Rockwell and girlfriend Leslie Bibb managed to fly under the radar for more than a decade. Now, the world is finally getting a taste of their awesomeness thanks to awards season.

The 49-year-old proclaimed his affection for Bibb, 43, at the SAG Awards 2018 in L.A. on Sunday, January 21, where he took home the trophy for Best Supporting Actor. In his acceptance speech, the Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri actor thanked his “beloved” partner Bibb “who puts up with me. I love you baby, I love you.”

Later that night, Rockwell elaborated to Us Weekly on what he adores about the Nobodies star. “She’s my beloved. She keeps me laughing and we take care of each other,” he gushed. “She’s really talented and funny herself. She reminds me of a young Mary Tyler Moore.

During the SAG Awards red carpet, Giuliana Rancic asked the couple how they keep their romance alive after nearly 11 years together. “Communication,” replied Rockwell. Added Bibb: “Good sex!” And Rockwell agreed. “Communication and good sex!”

Bibb admitted to Rancic that she was stunned when Rockwell won a Golden Globe on January 8. “I could have strangled him,” she recalled. “I hugged him so hard. I was crying, I was all of it. I just didn’t expect them to say hi name. It’s been so long coming for Sam, so it’s really special to be here.”

Rockwell and Bibb have been dating since 2007. They both in appeared in 2010’s Iron Man 2. He has been linked to Drew Barrymore and Piper Perabo while she was married to businessman Rob Born from 2003 to 2004.

