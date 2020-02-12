Puppy makes four! Leslie Bibb and Sam Rockwell have added another pooch to their clan.

“Just a fella with his new puppy,” Bibb, 45, wrote alongside a photo of her partner, Rockwell, 51, and the couple’s latest addition via Instagram on Wednesday, February 12. “Meet #gus the newest member of the #rockwell clan.”

Gus was adopted from Hearts & Bones Rescue in New York City earlier this month, but he and his littermates were originally rescued from Texas.

“Thank you @heartsandbonesrescue for being so incredible,” the Iron Man actress added. “Gus, his mama and his 14 litter mates got rescued in texas and are finding homes in the big apple…follow them on ig and support them cuz they are doing good things…xolb.”

The Rockwell crew is already dog-friendly thanks to the couple’s German Shepard named Sadie.

“Oh yeah … this happened,” the Nobodies alum wrote on a video posted to her Instagram Stories on Wednesday, showing off her family’s smallest member. She also shared a video of Gus at his first vet visit and one of him snuggling up to Sadie.

The pair added the puppy to their household a few weeks after heading to Los Angeles to attend the 2020 Screen Actors Guild Awards on January 19.

“White lightening…proud doesn’t even begin to describe how happy i am that our peers honored sam last night,” Bibb captioned a photo of herself and her man at the awards show. “He worked so hard, trained so tirelessly and became so fearlessly #bobfosse…thanks @sagawards for what was a perfect end to the @fosseverdonfx ride…simply perfect…and i love you #samrockwell…you deserve all the shiny things and all the best in the world…you are one of a kind…❤️”

The pair, who began dating in 2007, keep their home life quiet, but they do like to gush about one another whenever they get the chance.

“She’s my beloved. She keeps me laughing and we take care of each other,” the Fosse/Verdon star told Us Weekly exclusively at the SAG Awards in January 2018. “She’s really talented and funny herself. She reminds me of a young Mary Tyler Moore.”

Earlier that year, the Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri actor told Us that even when they’re working away from one another, the couple has a rule to keep their romance alive.

“We have a three-week rule and then we see each other,” Rockwell explained in June 2018. “Then you get too independent if it’s four weeks, five weeks.”

He revealed that their more-than-a-decade long relationship works because they both “have a sense of humor.” Rockwell added, “We just look after each other.”