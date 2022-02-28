Inside the SAG Awards 2022: What You Didn’t See on TV

Together again! Lady Gaga, Helen Mirren and more of Hollywood’s finest gathered to celebrate each other’s achievements at the 2022 SAG Awards.

While the majority of nominees and presenters filled the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica on Sunday, February 27, some celebs accepted their honors virtually due to COVID-19 restrictions on their particular projects. Jason Sudeikis, who took home his second consecutive SAG Award for his role on Ted Lasso, gave his heartfelt speech remotely.

“Thanks to my kids, thanks to, you know, everybody I got to take improv classes with. Do improv shows with, everybody from Second City. My cast and crew and generation at SNL,” the 46-year-old actor gushed while accepting the trophy for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series. “My folks, my family and this chosen family here. So thank you very much. I really appreciate it.”

The cast of the Apple TV+ series later scored the win for best comedy ensemble, with Hannah Waddingham and her costars celebrating across the pond in the U.K. “Oh, my gosh, seriously, even though we’re a complete gaggle of idiots, we are so appreciative. Thank you so, so much. And we wish we were there with you, don’t we?” the actress, 47, noted before giving a special shout-out to Juno Temple, who was in the audience in California.

Inside the event, stars from stage and screen chatted at their tables and posed for selfies with some of their fellow nominees. Gaga, 35, got starstruck while speaking to Mirren, 76, sharing a warm embrace during a commercial break.

The Red actress was given the Lifetime Achievement Award on Sunday honoring her decades of success in the industry — and her speech had the room in stitches.

“Lifetime achievement sounds so grand,” Mirren began. “I suppose I’m still alive, so by that measure, I’m eligible. But honestly, any achievement that I’ve succeeded in is the result of my mantra, which is basically, ‘Be on time and don’t be an ass.'”

The Oscar winner added: “Thank you, S-A-G, so much for this. I hate to say the word ‘SAG’ at my age. So it’s S-A-G.”

Throughout the night, viewers saw some major reunions between former costars, including Scandal‘s Kerry Washington and Tony Goldwyn, who teamed up to present Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series. Before handing the award to the cast of Succession, the former onscreen couple threw it back to Olivia Pope’s iconic tagline.

When Goldwyn, 61, asked whether he should introduce the winner, Washington, 45, quipped, “No, it’s handled.”

